×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan admits record-breaking heroics beyond 'wildest dreams'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    19 Jun 2019, 00:10 IST
Eoin-morgan-cropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

Centurion Eoin Morgan admitted his record-breaking heroics against Afghanistan were beyond his "wildest dreams" after helping England move top of the Cricket World Cup standings.

The England captain smashed 17 sixes - the most by any batsman in an ODI - during a stunning 71-ball innings of 148 on the way to an emphatic 150-run triumph at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It came after Morgan had been a doubt for the match after suffering a back spasm in the previous game against West Indies and his raft of maximums was the key contribution in what was also a new world record of 25 team sixes in an innings.

"I didn't think at any stage it was going to be my day," Morgan said. 

"Getting quite old, running around with a bad back, you never think you can produce an innings like this. I never thought in my wildest dreams I'd produce an innings like that.

"It was a special day. It was a tough game, Afghanistan are a side with a lot of potential and it's the World Cup. We're loving playing in it. On the big stage, it is nice to do.

"I think I have changed. Everybody probably plays the shots I probably started my career with now, so they're not as effective. I've come full circle and I'm probably stronger down the ground now than I've ever been.

"I haven't yet [put my back out]! Tomorrow's going to be a rough day, I think!"

Advertisement

The victory saw England, who have won four of their opening five matches, climb above Australia to top the table.

Jonny Bairstow (90) and the in-form Joe Root (88) also produced high-quality displays with the bat and Morgan could not be happier with the start his side have made to the tournament.

"Are we where we want to be? Yes," he added. "The next two or three games are pretty crucial for us. 

"We want to bring our level of intensity to every game we play. We don't want to slack off. Focusing on that and making that a priority is important to us.

"The intensity can still be there, but you will still make mistakes. 

"We managed to spill a couple of catches, which can happen. We'll try hard to improve the next few games. But as long as that's there, I think you can't fault the guys."

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory of the tournament, but captain Gulbadin Naib was philosophical in defeat after Morgan's masterclass.

"How they played was something special," he said. "Credit goes to Morgan, how he batted, I think it was one of the best innings I've seen from him."

Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 4 players who have played for two countries in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019:  "England not panicked" says Eoin Morgan on Jason Roy's injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy will certainly play again in the tournament - Eoin Morgan
RELATED STORY
Morgan follows Roy off in second injury blow to England
RELATED STORY
Morgan hits record 17 sixes as England trounce Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
England wait on Morgan and Roy after Windies hammering
RELATED STORY
17 sixes!! Magnificent Morgan breaks ODI world record
RELATED STORY
Vince to open for England with Morgan optimistic over Roy
RELATED STORY
Morgan not ruling out World Cup call-up for Hales
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Injury updates for Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and others
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24 | Today
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us