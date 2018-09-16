Mushfiqur scores century as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in Malinga's return

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 125 // 16 Sep 2018, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim

Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets on his Sri Lanka return, but it came in a losing effort as Mushfiqur Rahim's 144 helped Bangladesh to a 137-run victory in the first game of the Asia Cup.

Malinga took 4-23 from his 10 overs in his first international appearance in a year, but that was overshadowed by a career-best one-day international score from Mushfiqur, whose 150-ball knock underpinned Bangladesh's 261 all out.

Sri Lanka never looked like reaching their victory target having slumped to 69-7 and they were dismissed for just 124 inside 36 overs to hand Bangladesh a big win in Dubai.

Malinga made up for lost time by taking two wickets in his first over and Bangladesh appeared to be in trouble when Tamim Iqbal went off hurt in the next over, only for Mohammad Mithun (63) and Mushfiqur to put on 131 in a crucial alliance.

Tamim later returned at the end of the innings to bat with only one hand after fracturing his other one, and he fended off a short ball before Mushfiqur hogged the strike and put on a further 32 runs.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan then all took two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka collapsed, with number eight Dilruwan Perera's 29 the top score of a miserable innings.

Game over and what a win for @BCBtigers in the first game of the Asia Cup!



They win by 137 runs after finding themselves two wickets down in the first over. @mushfiqur15 the star of the show with a career-best score of 144.



Relive the action https://t.co/OqwHFUJT6J pic.twitter.com/igbbBbx0hp — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2018