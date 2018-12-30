×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nischal, Siddharth put Karnakata in command against Chhattisgarh

PTI
NEWS
News
30 Dec 2018, 19:26 IST

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Opener Dega Nischal and Krishnamurthy Siddharth hit twin centuries to put Karnataka in the driver's seat, piling up 273 for four against Chhattisgarh on the opening day of a Group A Ranji Trophy match at Alur Sunday.

Nischal, who has been in top form and highest run-getter for Karnataka this season, was batting on 107 and giving him company was Shreyas Gopal on eight at the draw of stumps.

Siddharth made 105 runs of 189 balls, before he was trapped leg before by Pankaj Rao. He had belted eleven boundaries and two sixes in his blistering innings.

In contrast, Nischal played a patient knock, facing 241 balls for his unbeaten 107 which was laced with seven boundaries.

For Chhattisgarh, pacer Pankaj Rao was the star bowler as he picked up all the four wickets that fell on the first day.

Sent into bat, Karnataka lost two quick wickets with opener Devdutt Paddikal dismissed for naught and Liyan Khan making only nine.

Paddikkal lost his wicket after was caught by Harpreet Singh, while Khan was out leg before the wicket. Both wickets were picked up by Rao.

Siddharth and Nischal then put on 163 runs partnership for third wicket to take Karnataka to a formidable position.

After Siddharth's departure, Nischal stitched a handy 73-run partnership with captain Manish Pandey, who scored 40 runs off 61 balls, which was decorated with five boundaries.

Pandey departed the scene after Ajay Mandal took the catch on Rao's delivery.

Brief scores: 273/4 in 90 overs (Dega Nischal 107 not out, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 105; Pankaj Rao 4 for 38) vs Chhattisgarh

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 2: Manipur defeat...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 3: Uttar Pradesh crush...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 1: Bowlers make impact...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 8, Day 1: Wasim Jaffer scores...
RELATED STORY
6 Indian Players who made T20I debut for India in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 teams with most ODI wins in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 fastest centuries in Tests
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Strongest possible XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
5 ODI records that were broken in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI Debutants in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us