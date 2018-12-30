Nischal, Siddharth put Karnakata in command against Chhattisgarh

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Opener Dega Nischal and Krishnamurthy Siddharth hit twin centuries to put Karnataka in the driver's seat, piling up 273 for four against Chhattisgarh on the opening day of a Group A Ranji Trophy match at Alur Sunday.

Nischal, who has been in top form and highest run-getter for Karnataka this season, was batting on 107 and giving him company was Shreyas Gopal on eight at the draw of stumps.

Siddharth made 105 runs of 189 balls, before he was trapped leg before by Pankaj Rao. He had belted eleven boundaries and two sixes in his blistering innings.

In contrast, Nischal played a patient knock, facing 241 balls for his unbeaten 107 which was laced with seven boundaries.

For Chhattisgarh, pacer Pankaj Rao was the star bowler as he picked up all the four wickets that fell on the first day.

Sent into bat, Karnataka lost two quick wickets with opener Devdutt Paddikal dismissed for naught and Liyan Khan making only nine.

Paddikkal lost his wicket after was caught by Harpreet Singh, while Khan was out leg before the wicket. Both wickets were picked up by Rao.

Siddharth and Nischal then put on 163 runs partnership for third wicket to take Karnataka to a formidable position.

After Siddharth's departure, Nischal stitched a handy 73-run partnership with captain Manish Pandey, who scored 40 runs off 61 balls, which was decorated with five boundaries.

Pandey departed the scene after Ajay Mandal took the catch on Rao's delivery.

Brief scores: 273/4 in 90 overs (Dega Nischal 107 not out, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 105; Pankaj Rao 4 for 38) vs Chhattisgarh