No ODI hangover for Australia, insists T20 skipper Finch

Australia's Twenty20 squad will not be affected by their ODI side's slump against England, insists Aaron Finch.

Australia T20 skipper Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is confident Australia will not suffer from an ODI hangover when they face England in Wednesday's sole Twenty20 international at Edgbaston.

Australia have endured a miserable tour so far, losing all five ODIs against their oldest rivals – Sunday's Jos Buttler-inspired reverse at Old Trafford completing a 5-0 whitewash.

Finishing their trip on a high is a top priority for Finch and he believes the shortest format is a discipline Australia are stronger than their hosts in.

"The one-day series didn't go quite how we would have liked but we have a lot of confidence in this format," Finch told a media conference.

"We've played the tri series quite recently and were very successful, pretty similar squad as well so going into this we're very confident.

"I think in the one-day format the confidence was definitely affected, England definitely put us on the back foot from the word go in the series and we weren't able to catch up.

"But in this format we have had some great success recently. We've come from seventh in the world to first or second, that's a great achievement. And we've done that with teams that have been mixed and matched at times.

"Now were starting to get a bit more settled on a squad that's going to take us forward. We've got a lot of confidence in this format, the confidence in one dayers took a little bit of a hit, but I don't think they'll be anything to worry about in this format.

"As a T20 team I don't think a lot needs to be said, we've got some fresh faces coming in to bring some new energy, guys that have got no baggage hanging over from the one-day series at all, so I think it's a great opportunity to get out there again so quickly after the one-day series and strut our stuff in a format that we've been really successful in recently."