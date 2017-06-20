One hell of a celebration - Sarfraz given hero's welcome on return to Pakistan

Hundreds of Pakistan fans gathered outside captain Sarfraz Ahmed's home on Tuesday to celebrate the team's ICC Champions Trophy success.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 15:37 IST

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed lifts the ICC Champions Trophy

Sarfraz Ahmed was afforded a rapturous reception on his return to Karachi following Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy triumph.

Pakistan stunned great rivals India in Sunday's final at The Oval, dominating proceedings to win by an emphatic margin of 180 runs.

On Tuesday, skipper Sarfraz celebrated with hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his home in anticipation of his return.

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared the jubilant scenes on his official Facebook account, describing the party as "one hell of a celebration that I will remember for [the] rest of my life."

On just request from fans Sarfaraz sings mauka mauka :D #ChampionsComeHome #SarfarazAhmed Posted by Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday, 19 June 2017

This has been one hell of a celebration that I will remember for rest of my life. Brilliant reception given to me ... Posted by Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday, 19 June 2017

