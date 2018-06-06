Over 500 runners participates in IAAF's global run in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Over 500 runners from all over the capital defied hot and humid weather to celebrate the Global Running Day, an initiative of International Federation of Athletics Federations (IAAF) here today.

The Delhi-leg of the IAAF campaign which included 1-mile run for all age groups started from Raj Ghat and concluded at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the IAAF global campaign titled Let's Outrun The Sun began in Auckland (New Zealand) with a 1-mile run. Auckland event was followed by Melbourne (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), Beijing (China) and Bangkok (Thailand) with a similar 1-mile races before Delhi.

The Indian capital city, which was one of the 24 selected venues from around the world for this unique relay event, was followed by Minsk (Belarus). Canadian city Vancouver is the last host city of the IAAF 24:1 campaign after other major host of the events such as London, Berlin and Los Angeles.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille J Sumariwalla and Paramjit Singh, a former Indian quarter miler and Olympian flagged-off the run in the Capital.

Deepak Kumar of Haryana was the first runner to cross the finishing line.

We are glad so many people from all age groups came and supported this event. It is really a unique concept and we are proud Delhi got this opportunity to join other major cities of the world in celebrating Global Running Day. It is an awareness campaign from IAAF to promote running among masses, said AFI President after the event