×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pace attack among India's best ever - Arun

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST
JaspritBumrahcropped
India paceman Jasprit Bumrah

Bharat Arun believes India boast one of the best pace bowling attacks they have ever had as they plot to blow Australia away in Perth.

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets in each innings, while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami also contributed to the tourists' victory in the first Test in Adelaide.

India bowling coach Arun says Virat Kohli is fortunate to have such an armoury of quality quicks to call upon.

"Consistency was a big issue earlier. That's something we've addressed with the bowlers. This is something we've worked really hard on," said Arun.

"It's a great feeling now that the fast bowlers are doing a great job. It's not just one or two, it's a bunch of bowlers who are doing well.

"I can say that [due to] what they've done over a period of time in South Africa, in England, and now in Australia, this is probably one of the best group of fast bowlers that India has ever had."

Arun also picked out Ravichandran Ashwin for praise after the 32-year-old spinner took six wickets and bowled with great discipline in the first of four Tests in Australia.

He added: "Spinners mature a lot with age. Maybe they're like wine.

"Ashwin has been really good. He gave us the control, bowling close to 90 overs for [149] runs and six wickets - you can't ask anything better."

Advertisement

The second Test starts at Perth Stadium on Friday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Indian pace bowling: The past, the present and the future
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jasprit Bumrah is the only certainty among...
RELATED STORY
The best left-handed Test XI in the modern era
RELATED STORY
Pakistan of the 90s - One of the best teams ever
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Indian players who could be bargain buys
RELATED STORY
India's Best Test XI under Virat Kohli in Indian conditions
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batting legends who won the match with their...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Adelaide Tests between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: Remembering the evergreen Adelaide...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 ODI wicket-takers in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us