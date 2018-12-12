Pace attack among India's best ever - Arun

Bharat Arun believes India boast one of the best pace bowling attacks they have ever had as they plot to blow Australia away in Perth.

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets in each innings, while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami also contributed to the tourists' victory in the first Test in Adelaide.

India bowling coach Arun says Virat Kohli is fortunate to have such an armoury of quality quicks to call upon.

"Consistency was a big issue earlier. That's something we've addressed with the bowlers. This is something we've worked really hard on," said Arun.

"It's a great feeling now that the fast bowlers are doing a great job. It's not just one or two, it's a bunch of bowlers who are doing well.

"I can say that [due to] what they've done over a period of time in South Africa, in England, and now in Australia, this is probably one of the best group of fast bowlers that India has ever had."

Arun also picked out Ravichandran Ashwin for praise after the 32-year-old spinner took six wickets and bowled with great discipline in the first of four Tests in Australia.

He added: "Spinners mature a lot with age. Maybe they're like wine.

"Ashwin has been really good. He gave us the control, bowling close to 90 overs for [149] runs and six wickets - you can't ask anything better."

The second Test starts at Perth Stadium on Friday.