Pakistan and Sri Lanka announce schedule change following Karachi washout

Rain ruined any chance of play in Karachi on Friday (Photo credit: @TheRealPCB)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have pushed the second one-dayer back by 24 hours after their series opener was washed out in Karachi on Friday.

Heavy downpours prevented any play in the first ODI to be staged at the National Stadium in over a decade, as sections of the ground were left under water.

With wet weather in the days preceding the fixture too, the two cricket boards have agreed to a change in the schedule.

The second match was due to take place at the same location on Sunday but has now been shifted to Monday instead, allowing extra time to get the ground fit for action.

"This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule," Pakistan Cricket Board director Zakir Khan said in a statement.

"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket, as well as our host broadcasters, for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan."

1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off due to rain #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/TFhFOpFm3f — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 27, 2019

The final ODI – also to be staged in Karachi – will still be played on October 2, as originally planned.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will then play three Twenty20 games in Lahore.