Pakistan v South Africa: Everything you need to know

Wednesday's Champions Trophy fixture brings together two sides who experienced sharply contrasting fortunes in their opening group matches.

by Omnisport News 06 Jun 2017, 21:24 IST

Pakistan ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan will have a point to prove on Wednesday when they aim to bounce back from a thumping defeat to India by beating South Africa at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Head coach Mickey Arthur was critical of his side's performance after Pakistan suffered a 124-run loss against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

While Arthur said he could not fault his players in terms of effort, he lamented an inability to "do the basics" following a sloppy display that featured ill-disciplined bowling, a host of fielding errors and a general lack of application with the bat.

Next up for Pakistan is the daunting challenge of a clash with South Africa - the world's top-ranked side in one-day internationals - at the same venue.

The Proteas made a successful start to the event, beating Sri Lanka by 96 runs at The Oval on Saturday, and will know another win could be enough to book a semi-final place with a match to spare.

Imran Tahir you beauty!!!! Man of the match figures of 4/27. What a legend #CT17 pic.twitter.com/lAlzTOUnop — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 3, 2017

South Africa are likely to be unchanged, while Junaid Khan will replace the injured Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's team and Ahmed Shehzad's place will be taken by Fakhar Zaman.

KEY PLAYERS:

After impressing during the Indian Premier League, Hashim Amla began the Champions Trophy in style by compiling 103 against Sri Lanka. Amla's 25th ODI hundred came in his 151st innings in the format - beating the previous record of 162 innings set by India captain Virat Kohli.

Mohammad Amir bowled well without reward against India and the left-armer appears key to Pakistan's hopes of bouncing back. He has been declared fit to play despite suffering cramp on Sunday.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

LAST ODI MEETING:

The two sides have met just once in ODI cricket since 2013, Pakistan claiming a 29-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis Method during the pool stage of the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

QUOTES:

"Now the mood is ok - everything is gone. The guys are really focused on the next match, [and making sure] that we win the match," Pakistan skipper Sarfraz insists his side have put the India match behind them.

"We don't feel any pressure. We feel it's an opportunity. We are very, very prepared and the plans are all in place to go and take Pakistan on." - AB de Villiers outlines the confidence in the South Africa camp.

OPTA STATS:

- Pakistan have won three of their last four ODIs against South Africa, this coming on the back of just one victory in their previous seven encounters.

- However, South Africa have won both previous meetings with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, including a 67-run win at Edgbaston in 2013.

- South Africa’s Faf du Plessis has more ODI runs than any other batsman in 2017, scoring 752 at an average of 62.7.