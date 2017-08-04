Philander and Morris out of fourth Test, Lancashire honour Anderson

Vernon Philander and Chris Morris are out of the Old Trafford Test, where James Anderson is set to roar in from an end named after him.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 15:42 IST

James Anderson is presented with a framed photo after with a framed photo after a stand was named after him at Old Trafford

South Africa will have to do without Vernon Philander and Chris Morris in the fourth Test, while James Anderson will have to wait to run in from an end named in his honour after England captain Joe Root elected to bat first at Old Trafford.

Philander emerged as an injury concern on the eve of the final match of the series in Manchester after being troubled by back spasms.

Captain Faf du Plessis confirmed at the toss that both Philander and fellow paceman Morris, also said to be suffering with a back injury, will not play.

Theunis de Bruyn comes into the side along with Duanne Olivier as the tourists attempt to salvage a 2-2 draw.

So two changes for SA with De Bruyn and Olivier in for the Philander and Morris, who are injured. England lead the series 2-1 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/PnOSuWzNGt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 4, 2017

It was a special day for Anderson on Friday, when the Pavilion End at his home ground was renamed the James Anderson End.

England went with the same side which inflicted a 239-defeat on the Proteas in the third Test at The Oval.