Quetta wins 1st PSL title, beats Peshawar in final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
78   //    18 Mar 2019, 01:01 IST
AP Image

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Quetta Gladiators won its first Pakistan Super League Twenty20 title on Sunday with a thumping eight-wicket victory over 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

Darren Sammy-led Peshawar, playing in its third straight PSL final, was restricted to 138-8 with improving paceman Mohammad Hasnain claiming 3-30 from his four overs.

Ahmed Shehzad (58 not out off 51 balls) led Quetta to 139-2 in 17.5 overs after former Australia international Shane Watson was run out early for seven in the run-chase.

South African Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 39 off 32 as Quetta avenged its loss to Peshawar in the 2017 final.

Former Spain footballer Carles Puyol was among the 32,000 fans at the National Stadium.

Associated Press
NEWS
