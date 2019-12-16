Rajitha blow for Sri Lanka ahead of Karachi Test

Sri Lanka pace bowler Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka will be without Kasun Rajitha for the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The paceman suffered a hamstring injury during the rain-ruined series opener in Rawalpindi and was only able to bowl six overs, dismissing opener Shan Masood as he finished with figures of 1-5.

Rajitha was off the field for much of the fifth day as the game ended in a draw, hardly a surprise result after so much time had been lost due to bad weather.

Team manager Asantha de Mel confirmed the tourists are yet to decide who will replace the 26-year-old, though a new player may not fly out to join the squad ahead of the next Test, which starts on Thursday.

The loss of Rajitha is a further blow to Sri Lanka's fast-bowling resources, though, with Suranga Lakmal missing the tour due to dengue fever.