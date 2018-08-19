Received lot of love from Pakistani people: Sidhu

By M Zulqernain

Lahore, Aug 19 (PTI) Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that he received a lot of love from Pakistani people and hoped there should be peace between India and Pakistan.

Sidhu, 54, was among the special guests present at the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad yesterday.

Khan, who captained the national cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992, had invited some of his former teammates and friends to witness his formal accession to the top ministerial job in the country.

Sidhu today arrived in Lahore where he was hosted by Punjab Governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar.

Before leaving for the Wagah Border, Sidhu visited Taxali Gate near the Lahore Fort and bought some specially-made open shoes.

Before crossing over to India from the Wagah Border, Sidhu said he received a lot of love from the people of Pakistan.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I received here," he said and expressed his wish that there should be peace between the two countries.

To a question about revival of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, he said: "I am in favour of resuming cricketing ties. It is a good idea if IPL and PSL winners have a clash