×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

'Refreshed' England ready for New Zealand tour, says Silverwood

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    22 Oct 2019, 12:54 IST
Silverwood_cropped
England head coach Chris Silverwood at Lord's.

Chris Silverwood has no doubt England have recovered from their Cricket World Cup and Ashes exertions and are raring to go ahead of their tour of New Zealand.

England touched down in Christchurch on Tuesday for a five-game Twenty20 series and two Tests against the Black Caps, Silverwood's first assignment since taking over as head coach from Trevor Bayliss.

New Zealand lost a thrilling World Cup final to England on boundary count-back in July, while Bayliss signed off in September with a 2-2 draw in the Ashes that saw Australia retain the urn.

Silverwood does not expect his team to laud their World Cup success over the hosts and indicated they are ready for another challenge.

"I don't think it's been difficult getting them refreshed. We had a great summer but the adventure is lying ahead and to come back here and play cricket again we're very excited," he said.

"One or two are having a little break but its business as usual. Obviously, [T20 captain] Eoin Morgan has a strong hold on what he wants to do with the team and it's my job to back him and help him put things in place.

"I'm sure there'll be a few conversations [about the World Cup final], but we're here to concentrate on the series in front of us, which is always hard fought when we come out to New Zealand with two very good teams."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct
IND 497/9
RSA 162/10 & 133/10
India won by an innings and 202 runs
IND VS RSA live score
1st T20I | Sun, 27 Oct, 09:00 AM
Australia
Sri Lanka
AUS VS SL preview
| Fri, 18 Oct
TAS 268/10 & 140/10
NSW 364/10 & 46/2
New South Wales won by 8 wickets
TAS VS NSW live score
Match 20 | Today, 03:40 PM
Singapore
Netherlands
SGP VS NED preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us