Rhodes and Bangladesh part ways after World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    09 Jul 2019, 20:34 IST
Steve Rhodes - cropped
Steve Rhodes has left his role as Bangladesh coach

Steve Rhodes' tenure as Bangladesh coach has come to an end just a year into his contract following a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh lost five of their fixtures at the tournament in England and Wales, finishing the group stage in eighth with only West Indies and Afghanistan below them in the table.

Rhodes only took over in June 2018 and was set to carry on as coach until the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed they have agreed to part ways with Rhodes by mutual consent.

"The board had a review following the Pakistan match [Bangladesh's last at the World Cup] in a meeting in London," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO, told ESPNcricinfo.

"There it was decided that the BCB and Steve Rhodes will not continue on their agreement. The separation was by mutual consent.

"The BCB has not yet decided on a new coach for the Sri Lanka series, which is their next assignment."

Bangladesh will tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match ODI series.

