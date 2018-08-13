Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Root hopes Anderson & Broad continue to shorten game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    13 Aug 2018, 04:57 IST
Joe Root and James Anderson - cropped
Joe Root and James Anderson

Joe Root hopes England's frontline bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad continue to make light work of India's batsmen so the veteran duo can remain in his team.

England gained a 2-0 advantage in the five-Test series with an innings-and-159 run victory at Lord's as Anderson followed up his first-innings five-for with another four wickets when India were dismissed for 130 second time around.

Broad also claimed four victims during one of his in-form spells across seven overs that cost just seven runs as he moved into the all-time top 10 Test wicket-takers.

The seamers remain pivotal for England, particularly in conditions where the ball is swinging as it was on Sunday, and there had been fears about whether the pair could carry the load across the five Tests given their age.

Anderson, who now has over 100 Test wickets at Lord's, is 36, and Broad is just four years younger, yet Root is confident the pair can continue to have a major impact in this series.

"I think that's something we will have to manage and take into account over the next three games - the workloads and all the rest of it," Root said at his post-match press conference.

"But when they're performing as they are and they're making the game shorter, it makes it a lot easier for them to be fit and ready to play in the next game. 

"Obviously If they're fit and ready to go you want them there on the field.

"We'll have to manage that and be quite smart with that - we don't want them injured for long periods of time. If they're fit and ready, it's a great position to be in."

Omnisport
NEWS
England likely to manage workload on Stuart Broad and...
RELATED STORY
India pinning hopes on Kohli to win gripping test vs England
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
England bowler Stuart Broad reveals plans to take down...
RELATED STORY
Joe Root sets sight on India after series-levelling win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
Top 5 spells of Stuart Broad
RELATED STORY
Anderson lights up gloomy Lord's as India fold
RELATED STORY
5 England bowlers with the most Test Wickets against India
RELATED STORY
James Taylor does not want England to drop James...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
BTR 185/4 (20.0 ov)
GAW 155/8 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents win by 30 runs
BTR VS GAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us