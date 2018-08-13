Root hopes Anderson & Broad continue to shorten game

Joe Root and James Anderson

Joe Root hopes England's frontline bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad continue to make light work of India's batsmen so the veteran duo can remain in his team.

England gained a 2-0 advantage in the five-Test series with an innings-and-159 run victory at Lord's as Anderson followed up his first-innings five-for with another four wickets when India were dismissed for 130 second time around.

Broad also claimed four victims during one of his in-form spells across seven overs that cost just seven runs as he moved into the all-time top 10 Test wicket-takers.

The seamers remain pivotal for England, particularly in conditions where the ball is swinging as it was on Sunday, and there had been fears about whether the pair could carry the load across the five Tests given their age.

Glad to see a golf ball in the face didn’t affect @jimmy9 too much this week... #9fer — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 12, 2018

Anderson, who now has over 100 Test wickets at Lord's, is 36, and Broad is just four years younger, yet Root is confident the pair can continue to have a major impact in this series.

"I think that's something we will have to manage and take into account over the next three games - the workloads and all the rest of it," Root said at his post-match press conference.

"But when they're performing as they are and they're making the game shorter, it makes it a lot easier for them to be fit and ready to play in the next game.

"Obviously If they're fit and ready to go you want them there on the field.

"We'll have to manage that and be quite smart with that - we don't want them injured for long periods of time. If they're fit and ready, it's a great position to be in."