Russell blasts fastest CPL hundred after stunning hat-trick

Andre Russell celebrates his record century

Andre Russell enjoyed a sensational first outing as Jamaica Tallawahs captain as he claimed a hat-trick and a record 40-ball hundred in the Caribbean Premier League.

Russell cemented his place as one of the best Twenty20 all-rounders in the world with a stunning display in Port-of-Spain, guiding his side to victory over Trinbago Knight Riders with three balls to spare.

The 30-year-old had taken some punishment in his opening three overs as the hosts reached 216-3 before Russell stuck with a hat-trick as Trinbago posted 223.

Russell removed Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Denesh Ramdin in the final over, the latter holing out in the deep to Andre McCarthy.

And that's his hat trick Ramdin is caught off Andre Russell's bowling to give him his Hat Trick #CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/hf7GT9QO65 — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 11, 2018

The Tallawahs' reply was stuttering at 41-5 when Russell arrived at the crease, but – after being dropped early - he promptly set about the Knight Riders bowlers in brutal fashion.

Twelve sixes in his first 40 balls helped him race to three figures faster than anyone else in the competition's history, the milestone reached with a huge drive over long-off in the 17th over.

Andre Russell hits the fastest century in CPL off just 40 balls #CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/H2hAcrsgWm — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 11, 2018

"First game of captain at this level, it was a good start and I'm going to enjoy while it lasts," said Russell, who finished unbeaten on 121.

"The hard work has been playing off and I'm happy I could contribute big for my team."