Sarfraz, Arthur revel in stunning Pakistan triumph

Reflecting on Pakistan's thrilling victory over India, Sarfraz Ahmed said he hoped the win would be remembered for a "very long, long time."

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 23:59 IST

Pakistan celebrate their Champions Trophy triumph

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was understandably jubilant as he reflected on his side's remarkable thrashing of India in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Having gone into Sunday's showpiece at The Oval as underdogs, Pakistan produced a sensational all-round performance to comprehensively defeat their great rivals by 180 runs and win the 50-over event for the first time.

Fakhar Zaman's maiden one-day international hundred helped Sarfraz's side to post a formidable total of 338-4 before their opponents slumped to 158 all out in reply, Hardik Pandya's 43-ball 76 sparing India from an even bigger humbling.

Pakistan's triumph was all the more impressive given they had been comprehensively beaten by India in both teams' opening group match at Edgbaston a fortnight earlier.

"Hopefully this win, everyone will remember, not today, not tomorrow, [but for a] very long, long time," said a delighted Sarfraz.

"Credit goes to my team management. They worked really hard after the first defeat. They motivated us, and they passed it on to my boys.

"When we arrived here, we were number eight [in the ICC one-day international rankings], and now we are the champions. Hopefully this win will boost up Pakistan cricket."

Head coach Mickey Arthur was asked if Pakistan's victory represented his greatest achievement.

"It's not about me and my career, it's about 15 unbelievable players in that dressing room who have been absolutely fantastic for the last year," replied the South African.

"So that's what it should be about. But it is [my greatest achievement], you know, it really is.

"I was telling somebody the other day that I've had five semi-finals [in ICC events] with South Africa and never got to a final. I got to one final with Pakistan and eventually got a medal. So that's fantastic.

"But the credit goes to the players. They've been brilliant, and my fellow coaching staff and management team have been fantastic, as well."