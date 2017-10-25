Write & Earn
Sateesh, Laxman share champion trainer's trophy

by PTI
25 Oct 2017, 20:07 IST

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) The champion trainer's trophy for the monsoon racing season was shared by K Sateesh and Laxman Singh, who sent out 22 winners each during the 28-day season.

Akshay Kumar, with 34 wins to his credit, emerged as the champion jockey, while Mohd Ismail, who rode 13 winners during the season, bagged the champion apprentice jockey trophy.

M A M Ramaswamy Chettiyar, of the Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by A C Muthaiah, was the leading owner with a total stake money winnings of more than Rs 1.20 crore, while S Prasad Raju, with a total stakes winnings of over Rs 51.18 lakh, was the leading individual owner.

Leading joint owners with stake money winnings of more than Rs 87.31 lakhs were Rienzie M K Edwards and P P M Edwards, while Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy and P Prabhakar Reddy were leading joint owners (local) with a stakes winnings of over Rs 26.82 lakh.

Messrs Pitty Sons, with a field money of Rs 24 lakh, were the leading bookmakers.

`Lady In Lace' and `Prevalent Force', with 12 points each, were declared as champion horses, while `Amorous White' was named the horse of the season.

S' Prasad Raju, owner of `Lady In Lace' - which won the Pune Derby recently, was presented a special memento.

Hyderabad Race Club chairman R Surender Reddy presented the trophies to the winners after the end of the 28th day's races today

