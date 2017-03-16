Shehzad and Kamran earn Pakistan recalls

Pakistan have turned to Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal for the tour of the West Indies, ending the pair's international exile.

Ahmed Shehzad's year-long exile from Pakistan's limited overs sides will come to an end in the West Indies later this month after he was named in the national team's Twenty20 and one-day international squads.

Shehzad has not featured in an ODI since January 2016 and he was dropped from the T20 side after the World Cup last March due to disciplinary issues.

However, he is back in favour after an impressive campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and could make his return in the opening T20 on March 26.

The 25-year-old is joined in both squads by Kamran Akmal, who has also been on the fringes for Pakistan since 2014.

Seamer Mohammad Amir has been rested for the four T20 matches, but is included in Mickey Arthur's squad for the three ODIs that follow in April.

There is no place for former ODI skipper Azhar Ali, though, as he continues to be overlooked, meaning wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the side in both formats.

Youngster Shadab Khan could earn a first cap after impressing in the PSL but Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are out of the reckoning due to an ongoing Pakistan Cricket Board investigation into alleged corruption.

"We have given more chances to the young players who are doing well at the domestic level," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"The squads were also weighed on fitness and that's why Umar Akmal failed to get a place, due to a lack of fitness."

Pakistan T20 squad in full: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari.

Pakistan ODI squad in full: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Zakir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan.