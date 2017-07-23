Shrubsole seals dramatic World Cup triumph for England as India capitulate

England rescued victory from the jaws of defeat in a dramatic Women's World Cup final after India were in control at Lord's.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 22:53 IST

England celebrate one of six Anya Shrubsole's in a thrilling World Cup final

Anya Shrubsole inspired England to what appeared to be such an unlikely fourth ICC Women's World Cup triumph as India suffered an almighty collapse to lose by nine runs at a sold-out Lord's.

India looked to be cruising to a first World Cup triumph on Sunday when they were 191-3 in reply to the hosts' 228-7, but they capitulated and were left heartbroken after losing in the penultimate over.

Shrubsole came to England's rescue, taking 6-46 – including the key wicket of top scorer Punam Raut – to become the first woman to claim a five-wicket haul in a World Cup final as India fell to pieces under pressure.

Natalie Sciver (51) and Sarah Taylor (45) put on 83 for the fourth wicket after England had been reduced to 63-3 before Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn (25) chipped in down the order, Jhulan Goswami (3-23) the pick of the India bowlers.

@englandcricket fans erupt in the Grand Stand as Shrubsole takes the winning wicket. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/VLGJIbrbGX — Lord's Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 23, 2017

India were in command thanks to composed knocks from Raut (86), semi-final centurion Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Veda Krishnamurthy (35), but they fell to pieces with so much at stake in front of a full house.

Shrubsole rose to the occasion and sealed a dramatic victory by bowling Rajeshwari Gayakwad the ball after Gunn put down a simple catch to leave some of the India players in tears and spark frenzied celebrations from England players and supporters.