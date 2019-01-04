Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of TATA Open Maharashtra in Pune.

*Report of Premier Badminton League tie between Ahmedabad Smash Masters and Awadhe Warriors in Ahmedabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND

Pant comes to party with ton, India deflate Australia at SCG

By Chetan Narula

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) India buried a dispirited Australia under a mountain of runs with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja adding a dash of strokeful aggression to the sedate proceedings in the fourth and final Test here Friday.

SPO-ASIAN-IND

Biggest-ever Asian Cup kicks off Saturday, India begin campaign on Day 2

Abu Dhabi, Jan 4 (PTI) India enter the biggest ever Asian Cup, starting here Saturday, hoping to exorcise the ghosts of a disastrous outing in 2011 and using it as a stepping stone to realise the dream of making the 2026 World Cup.

SPO-IND-PANT

Playing with proper batsman helped me bat differently: Pant

By Chetan Narula

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Rishabh Pant felt the "nervous 90's syndrome" on Friday but said that Ravindra Jadeja's presence at the other end helped him play with freedom unlike previous Test matches, when the young keeper had to bat with the tail.

SPO-IND-PAINE

Paine dismisses bowling coach's difference of opinion claim

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Australian skipper Tim Paine on Friday insisted there was no difference of opinion between him and his bowlers on the opening day of the fourth Test, contrary to the claims of bowling coach David Saker.

SPO-PANT-BANTER

On-field banter helps you remain positive during long hours: Pant

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine's good humoured on-field banter has been lapped up by the television viewers and the Indian described it as a way of maintaining intensity during long on-field hours.

SPO-AUS-SAKER

There was some confusion between Paine and pacers: Saker

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) There was "some confusion" between captain Tim Paine and his seamers about Australia's tactics against India on day one of the fourth Test, said bowling coach David Saker, revealing that the team held "aggressive" discussions after the end of play.

SPO-WARNE

Ridiculous selections must stop, says Warne

Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne on Friday criticised the Australian team picked for the three-match ODI series against India, terming the selections ridiculous and senseless for not keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup.

SPO-PKL-FINAL-PREVIEW

PKL: Confident Gujarat Fortunegiants take on gritty Bengaluru Bulls in the final

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Last season's runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants will clash with Bengaluru Bulls in the final of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH

Youth only policy will not bring India success: Sreejesh

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh Friday said focussing only on youth is not going to bring them success but backed Harendra Singh to stay on as coach despite their quarterfinal exit in the hockey World Cup