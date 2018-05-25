Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Steve Smith named as marquee player for Global T20 Canada

    As he continues to serve a Cricket Australia ban, Steve Smith has been announced as a marquee player for a new T20 league in Canada.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 00:21 IST
    2.03K

    Steve Smith - cropped
    Former Australia captain Steve Smith

    Former Australia captain Steve Smith appears set to return to cricket in the inaugural Global T20 Canada after being announced as a marquee player for the event.

    Smith's career was thrown into turmoil in March as a result of the ball-tampering scandal that marred his country's Test tour of South Africa. He and David Warner each received 12-month bans from Cricket Australia (CA), while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

    In addition to losing their places in the international set-up, Smith and Warner were also denied the opportunity to compete in the Indian Premier League.

    However, Smith is now in line to make his comeback in the Global T20 Canada, having been listed as a marquee player at the event's media launch in Toronto on Thursday.

    The six-team tournament will be held at Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Ontario from June 28 to July 15 and feature sides representing Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg, in addition to a Caribbean B side. 

    Smith would require permission from CA to play. A report on cricket.com.au last week suggested CA was open to Smith featuring in the event.

    Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy, David Miller, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have also been named as marquee players, while the likes of Tom Moody and Heath Streak are set to take up coaching roles.

    Global T20 Canada Steve Smith
