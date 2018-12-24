Steyn eyeing many more wickets as Test landmark looms

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn insists he has "a lot more" than one wicket left in him as he prepares to surpass Shaun Pollock as South Africa's most prolific Test bowler.

Steyn, 35, will begin the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion level with Pollock on 421 wickets – a record for the Proteas.

Injuries have blighted Steyn in recent years and his tally stood at 417 scalps back in November 2016, with the veteran only able to make three Test outings – one of which he was hurt in – since.

Now fit and firing once again, he can be expected to finally move beyond fellow great Pollock in the first Test against Pakistan.

"I’ve answered questions about that one wicket for about two years now, but there are a lot more wickets in me than just one," the paceman was quoted as saying by The Citizen on Monday.

"I have a big plan and in a way it was wonderful to have that break because I now feel like I'm 23 again.

"Of course getting the record would be a beautiful thing to happen – it's taken a long time and records are great to achieve and I will be highly honoured.

"But then I'll just go back to my mark and try and get the next one."

It's beginning to look a lot like #ProteaFire action. The Boxing Day prep is in full-swing. It's going to be #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/dnEn6aRvre — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 24, 2018

Steyn, described as his country's "best ever bowler" by skipper Faf du Plessis last week, boasts a tremendous record at Centurion, having taken 56 wickets there at an average of 17.

"It's just going to be nice to have the red ball in my hand again ... bowling in Sri Lanka [in July] was pretty tough on some of the flattest pitches in the world," he said.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing some cricket, and I look forward to playing at SuperSport Park because I've done well here in the past."