Tendulkar pays tribute after death of legendary former coach Achrekar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    02 Jan 2019, 23:07 IST
Sachin Tendulkar - cropped
India great Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has paid a glowing tribute to his former coach Ramakant Achrekar, who has died in Mumbai at the age of 86.

Achrekar was renowned for coaching a host of players who went on to enjoy successful careers, with Tendulkar his most famous pupil.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the record run-scorer in Test and one-day international cricket wrote: "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir."

Tendulkar continued: "Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times.

"Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with our coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach many more."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also expressed its condolences.

A Twitter post from the organisation's official account read: "The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar.

"Not only did he produce great cricketers, but [he] also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense."

 

