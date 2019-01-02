Tendulkar pays tribute after death of legendary former coach Achrekar

India great Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has paid a glowing tribute to his former coach Ramakant Achrekar, who has died in Mumbai at the age of 86.

Achrekar was renowned for coaching a host of players who went on to enjoy successful careers, with Tendulkar his most famous pupil.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the record run-scorer in Test and one-day international cricket wrote: "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir."

Tendulkar continued: "Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times.

"Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with our coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach many more."

You’ll always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/0UIJemo5oM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also expressed its condolences.

A Twitter post from the organisation's official account read: "The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar.

"Not only did he produce great cricketers, but [he] also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense."

The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense. pic.twitter.com/mK0nQODo6b — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019