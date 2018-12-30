×
The job isn't done – Kohli wants to make history in Sydney

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    30 Dec 2018, 08:46 IST
India - Cropped
India celebrate

Virat Kohli insisted the job was not done yet for India despite retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the third Test against Australia.

India wrapped up a 137-run victory in Melbourne on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

But Kohli said there was still work to do for his team, who want to become the first India outfit to secure a Test series win in Australia.

"We're not going to stop here," he told a post-match presentation.

"This has only given us more confidence to go out in Sydney and play even more positive cricket.

"I think we've been really smart with all the departments in the two matches that we've won and that's why we at least retain the trophy, but the job is not done yet, it's not finished at all.

"We want to win the last Test as well if the opportunity comes our way and that's the mindset we are playing with since we started in South Africa.

"We don't want to change that at all, regardless of the results. When we lose, you don't want to take that result into account so when you win, there's no point being complacent."

Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match after taking 9-86 during the third Test.

But Kohli was happy with his bowling attack as a whole and the way they worked together.

"I certainly feel proud as captain to see all these guys bowling well in partnerships," he said.

"No one is trying to outdo another guy, it's all about what the team wants and the kind of breakthroughs we want at different stages and that's why they're so special and good together."

Omnisport
NEWS
