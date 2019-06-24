The Latest: Andre Russell replaced in West Indies squad

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 162 // 24 Jun 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 26 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Allrounder Andre Russell has been replaced in West Indies' 15-man squad for the remainder of the Cricket World Cup after failing to overcome a left knee injury that curtailed his bowling.

The International Cricket Council says it approved Sunil Ambris, a 26-year-old top-order batsman, as a replacement for Russell.

Russell played an important role at the start of the West Indies' campaign, taking two wickets in the opening win over Pakistan and another two against Australia. The West Indies pace bowlers had Australia in deep trouble before letting the defending champion off the hook.

He bowled only two overs in the loss to England in Southampton before limping off the field, and struggled in six overs that returned 1-42 as Bangladesh chased down 322 to win their head-to-head in Taunton.

Russell, who can have an imposing presence with bat and ball, missed the five-run loss to New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday and — with West Indies needing to win its last three group games to have a chance of reaching the semifinals — has been finally replaced in the squad.

___

2:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Mushfiqur Rahim passed 50 for the third time at the World Cup, scoring 83 to guide Bangladesh to 262-7 after being sent in by Afghanistan at Southampton's Rose Bowl.

Mushfiqur, who posted an unbeaten 102 against Australia in his previous innings, was caught in the deep in the penultimate over as he tried to lift the run rate against Dawlat Zadran's bowling.

He'd raised his half century with a six, the only one of the innings, and shared important partnerships with Shakib Al Hasan (51), Mahmudullah (27) and Mosaddek Hossain, who scored 35 from 24 deliveries before he was dismissed on the last ball of the innings.

Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets, including the key dismissal of Shakib in the middle of the innings, to return 3-39 from 10 overs. Gulbadin Naib returned 2-56.

Afghanistan restricted India to 224-8 on the same pitch two days ago and got within 11 runs of what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. That prompted skipper Naib to field first and try to keep the chase as low as possible.

It didn't quite work out, giving Afghanistan a target bigger than it has ever successfully chased against Bangladesh.

The Afghans are seeking their first win of the tournament, while Bangladesh is aiming for a third win to keep in playoff contention.

___

1:30 p.m.

England has confirmed opener Jason Roy will not play against Australia on Tuesday at Lord's.

Scans showed a muscle tear in Roy's left hamstring after England's win against West Indies 10 days ago.

He already only fielded in seven overs against West Indies and missed games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka last week.

On Monday he had a scan and hit in the nets, but captain Eoin Morgan said Roy was not fit enough to play, and didn't know when he might be right.

After Australia, England faces India on Sunday in Birmingham.

James Vince is set to continue to open the innings for England with Jonny Bairstow.

___

12:25 p.m.

Shakib Al Hasan surpassed 40 for the sixth consecutive innings at the Cricket World Cup to guide Bangladesh to 132-2 after 25 overs of its group game against Afghanistan.

Shakib was 48 from 57 deliveries in a restrained innings containing just one boundary after Bangladesh was sent into bat when Afghanistan won the toss.

He has 75, 64, 121, an unbeaten 124, and 41 in his previous five innings and is sitting atop the run-scoring standings.

Shakib has shared an unbeaten 50-run partnership for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim, who was not out 25 from 23 deliveries.

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib decided to field first after restricting India at the same venue on Saturday and getting within 11 runs of what would have been a major upset over the two-time champions.

The Afghans picked up two wickets with Mujeeb ur Rahman having Liton Das (16) caught at short cover and Mohammad Nabi bowling Tamin Iqbal for 36 in the 17th over.

___

10:30 a.m.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat at Southampton's Rose Bowl just two days after a narrow loss to two-time champion India at the same venue.

Afghanistan is the only one of 10 teams yet to win a game, while Bangladesh is still in contention for the playoff stage.

Bangladesh has a 4-3 edge in head-to-heads against Afghanistan, including a win and a loss at last year's Asian Cup.

Afghanistan got within 11 runs chasing India in a low-scoring game on Saturday, losing late wickets when in reach of one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Gulbadin said he knew the pitch and "this will be good for us."

Both teams made two changes for Monday's game.

Bangladesh recalled Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin in place of Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman. Mosaddek hurt his shoulder before the loss to Australia, and Saifuddin had a back spasm.

Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam have been left out of Afghanistan's lineup in favor of seamer Dawlat Zadran and the experienced Samiullah Shinwari, who will play his first game of the tournament. Shinwari played in Afghanistan's win over Scotland in the 2015 World Cup.

The toss was delayed by light showers and overnight rain.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

___

9:30 a.m.

Bangladesh reached the quarterfinals at the last Cricket World Cup, has a 4-3 lead over Afghanistan in one-day internationals and has allrounder Skakib Al Hasan averaging 106 in this tournament.

Afghanistan is the only team in the field of 10 at the tournament that is yet to register a win.

But the Bangladesh lineup will not be taking anything for granted at Southampton on Monday against Afghanistan, which pushed two-time champion India to the limit in a low-scoring match two days ago at the same venue.

Afghanistan produced a win over Bangladesh at the Asian Cup last year, which Bangladesh avenged in the next contest. And that's the sequence of outcomes in their head-to-heads.

There's rain on the forecast for Monday in southeast England, with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Bangladesh has two wins, three losses and had one game washed out already in the tournament.