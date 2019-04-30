There's been a misunderstanding - Faulkner & CA clarify Instagram post

James Faulkner said he is not gay as the Australian cricketer clarified a "misunderstanding" after an Instagram post was incorrectly interpreted as him being in a same-sex relationship.

Various media outlets reported Faulkner - a 60-cap one-day international for Australia - was in a same-sex relationship after the 29-year-old shared a picture via social media with his mother and Rob Jubb, who he labelled "the boyfriend" on Monday.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend [best mate!!!] @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years," Faulkner wrote on Instagram.

Faulkner's post led many to think he was the first Australian male professional cricketer to come out publicly in a same-sex relationship, with current and former team-mates praising the Tasmanian - including Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Tait.

However, Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Faulkner addressed the intense media reaction Tuesday.

Faulkner wrote: "There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community.

"Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive."

In a statement, CA said: "Cricket Australia does not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James.

"His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship.

"James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this and, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive.

"Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence."