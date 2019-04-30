×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

There's been a misunderstanding - Faulkner & CA clarify Instagram post

Omnisport
NEWS
News
409   //    30 Apr 2019, 06:40 IST
JamesFaulkner-cropped
Australian cricket James Faulkner

James Faulkner said he is not gay as the Australian cricketer clarified a "misunderstanding" after an Instagram post was incorrectly interpreted as him being in a same-sex relationship.

Various media outlets reported Faulkner - a 60-cap one-day international for Australia - was in a same-sex relationship after the 29-year-old shared a picture via social media with his mother and Rob Jubb, who he labelled "the boyfriend" on Monday.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend [best mate!!!] @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years," Faulkner wrote on Instagram.

Faulkner's post led many to think he was the first Australian male professional cricketer to come out publicly in a same-sex relationship, with current and former team-mates praising the Tasmanian - including Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Tait.

However, Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Faulkner addressed the intense media reaction Tuesday.

Faulkner wrote: "There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community.

"Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive."

Advertisement

In a statement, CA said: "Cricket Australia does not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James.

"His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship.

"James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this and, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive.

"Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence."

 

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad's epic Instagram banter on Mumbai Indians' post
RELATED STORY
Faulkner provides super start and fabulous finish to sink Scorchers
RELATED STORY
Ranking IPL teams based on their Instagram followers
RELATED STORY
5 most followed international cricket teams on Instagram
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ashok Dinda takes a dig at the trolls by sharing his domestic record
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Harbhajan Singh comes up with an Instagram story on missing MS Dhoni behind the stumps
RELATED STORY
Overseas players who owe their career to the IPL
RELATED STORY
The Australia ball-tampering scandal one year on: A timeline
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
RELATED STORY
Cried for 15 days after conceding 30 runs in an over to Faulkner, says Ishant Sharma
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 48 | Yesterday
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us