×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Third for Sri Lanka, third at World Cups - Retiring Malinga's brilliant ODI career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    27 Jul 2019, 01:32 IST
Malingacropped
Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga has played his final ODI, starring for Sri Lanka in Friday's victory against Bangladesh in Colombo.

The Lions seamer went out in style as he took three wickets for 38 runs - his dismissal of Mustafizur Rahman wrapping up the win - in a 91-run triumph.

Malinga will continue to play 20-over internationals until next year's T20 World Cup, but it was in the 50-over format that he first established himself as a worldwide bowling icon.

Marking the end of a brilliant career, we take a look at how he compares to the very best.

 

ONE OF SRI LANKA'S ELITE

Malinga ends his career at number three on Sri Lanka's list of ODI wicket-takers, having claimed 338 from 220 innings.

Only the great Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) can better that tally, both playing considerably more innings - 334 and 319 respectively.

Advertisement

That puts Malinga ahead of Sanath Jayasuriya, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dilhara Fernando and team-mate Thisara Perera, with his average of 28.87 better than each of those four players, too.

 

HIS PLACE AMONG THE GREATS

Those figures unsurprisingly put Malinga high on the all-time worldwide list, too.

The 35-year-old is ninth in a table that again sees compatriot Muralitharan on top, also trailing Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Vaas, Shahid Afridi, Shaun Pollock, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee.

Counting only seamers in ODIs, Malinga is seventh, with Javagal Srinath (315 wickets) the next after him.

He also collected three hat-tricks, which is more than any other bowler in ODI history, while he had eight five-wicket hauls.

 

A GENUINE WORLD CUP STAR

A rare bowling list that Muralitharan does not lead is that of Cricket World Cup wickets, where he is second behind McGrath. Malinga, with 56, 15 behind the leader, is third.

That total came from just 28 innings as Malinga produced his best on the big stage, playing in four World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019) and taking 12 or more wickets in each of them. No other bowler has taken at least 10 wickets in more than three tournaments.

Sri Lanka were runners-up in 2007 and 2011, and big-game player Malinga took a hat-trick in each tournament. He took four wickets from four balls for the first of those against South Africa.

Advertisement
'Exceptional' Malinga praised ahead of ODI swansong for Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 5 batsmen with most centuries in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Lasith Malinga to retire from ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka bring back Dickwella for Bangladesh ODI series
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs between 2011 and 2015 World Cups
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest ODI cricket matches of all time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - Top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka announce 22-man squad for three-match ODI series against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I
AUW 226/3 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 94/5 (14.0 ov)
LIVE
England Women need 133 runs to won from 6.0 overs
AUW VS ENG-W live score
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul
ENG 85/10 & 303/10
IRE 207/10 & 38/10
England won by 143 runs
ENG VS IRE live score
| Yesterday
GLA 136/10 (19.3 ov)
MSX 137/2 (17.2 ov)
Middlesex won by 8 wickets
GLA VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us