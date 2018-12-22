×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UAE will be India's toughest challenge: Gouramangi

PTI
NEWS
News
33   //    22 Dec 2018, 16:09 IST

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Former India defender Gouramangi Singh on Saturday said

hosts UAE will pose a serious threat to the country's group stage campaign in the AFC Asian Cup football beginning from January 5.

"I would say UAE would be very strong. Their fans would also come in large numbers. Add to that, the team would be preparing to do well on home soil. I feel that will be our toughest match," Singh said.

Indian start their Asian Cup campaign on January 6 when they take on Thailand. They will play UAE on January 10 followed by the match against Bahrain on January 14.

"In the two remaining group matches against Thailand and Bahrain, I feel we stand a chance and it would all boil down to the performance on the day," he said.

The 32-year-old, who scored India's first goal in the AFC Asian Cup 2011 against Bahrain, believes the positive result against China (0-0) in an international friendly in October will boost the confidence of the players.

"Malaysia got a favourable result against Thailand and Bahrain have been up and down with the national team in recent years so we don't really know what to expect.

"But at the same time, India achieved an away draw versus China and there is no reason to stay intimidated by them," the centre-back said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand will be a real test of...
RELATED STORY
5 Records that will probably soon be broken
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018: 8 ODIs with the...
RELATED STORY
'Toughest pretty boy I've ever met' - Langer dismisses...
RELATED STORY
Why India's face-off against a depleted Australia won't...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 secrets of success to win in UAE
RELATED STORY
Australia vs UAE, Only T20I : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers who can set IPL 2019 ablaze if UAE hosts the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why UAE is the best venue for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us