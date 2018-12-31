Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana by 6 wickets

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 31 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohtak, Dec 31 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar overall took 14 wickets as Uttar Pradesh thrashed hosts Haryana by six wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game inside two days here.

For Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar, was adjudged the Man of the Match as he ended the game with figures of 14-65 at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, picking seven wickets each in both the innings.

The visitors grabbed 6 points with the thumping win.

On Sunday, as many as 20 wickets had fallen on the opening day.

Haryana were bundled out for 110 in their first essay with 25-year-old Saurabh taking 7-33.

The visitors then managed to take a slender-first innings lead after they posted 133 on the board.

Resuming on overnight score of 10 for no loss, Haryana batsmen again meekly surrendered to Saurabh, who ended the second innings with brilliant figures of 7-32.

Haryana was shot out for paltry 129.

For the hosts, opener Amit Kumar top-scored with 51, but other batters faltered in the second innings too.

Jayant Yadav chipped in with a 26-run knock.

Advertisement

Needing 107 to win, Uttar Pradesh chased the target in 21.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

UP opener Samarth Singh remained unbeaten on 53 in company of Rinku Singh (20 not out) as the duo took the side home.

Meanwhile, at Guwahati, Jammu and Kashmir require another 211 runs to win against hosts Assam with nine wickets in hand.

At Porvorim, Rajasthan secured the first-innings lead against Goa, with four of its batsmen striking half centuries.

At Jamshedpur, hosts Jharkhand have managed to take the crucial first-innings lead against Tripura with both their openers Kumar Deobrat (136 not out) and Nazim Siddiqui (134) slamming centuries.

And at New Delhi, Services have taken first-innings lead against Odisha, who were bundled out for 177 on Sunday.

Brief Scores: At Rohtak: Haryana 110 and 129 (Amit Kumar 51, Jayant Yadav 26, Saurabh Kumar 7-32) lost to Uttar Pradesh 133 and 110 for 4 (Samarth Singh 53 not out, Rinku Singh 20 not out, Sanjay Pahal 1-10). Uttar Pradesh won by 6 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 6 points, Haryana 0 points.

At Guwahati: Assam 128 and 245 (Rishav Das 95, Surupam Purkayastha 46, Amit Sinha 33, Parvez Rasool 3-30) versus Jammu and Kashmir 144 and 19/1 (Qamran Iqbal 13 not out, Arup Das 1-9). Jammu and Kashmir need 211 runs to win.

At Porvorim: Goa 244 versus Rajasthan 343/3 (Robin Bist 98 not out, Mahipal Lomror 89, Ashok Menaria 66 not out, Amogh Desai 1-40). Rajasthan lead by 99 runs.

At Jamshedpur: Tripura 253/9 (Rajib Saha 48 not out, U U Bose 44, Rahul Shukla 4-38) versus Jharkhand 307/4 (Kumar Deobrat 136 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 134, Neelambuj Vats 3-45). Jharkhand lead by 54 runs.

At New Delhi (Palam): Odisha 177 versus Services 183/4 (N K Singh 64, Ravi Chauhan 48, Abhishek Raut 2-52). Services lead by 6 runs