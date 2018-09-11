Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Vijay Hazare tourney

PTI
NEWS
News
75   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:02 IST

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group'C' League matches to be held here from September 19.

The team will be missing the services of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and Test opener Murali Vijay as they will be away on national duty (Asia Cup) and turning out for Essex in the county circuit respectively.

Also, India Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not been included in the squad.

The team was announced Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's selection committee.

Seamer S Sharun Kumar is a new face and was included in the squad after impressive performances in the recent VAP Trophy for teams in the TNCA League.

A TNCA release said the other fast bowlers in the 15-member team are K Vignesh, T Natarajan and M Mohammad.

India Test discard Abhinav Mukund forms part of an experienced batting unit that also includes Baba Aparajith, who has recovered from a calf injury during the Duleep Trophy, Baba Indrajith, Kaushik Gandhi and wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan.

Mystery spinner C V Arun, who did well during the recent TNPL, has found a place in the state team and will be part of an attack that will include Rahil Shah and R Sai Kishore.

Tamil Nadu opens its campaign with a match against Gujarat on September 20.

The other teams in the group are: Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand, Services, Tripura, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Team Rajasthan.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), Abhinav Mukund, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, M Kaushik Gandhi, B Anirudh, N Jagadeesan (WK), M Shahrukh Khan, Rahil Shah, Sai Kishore, C V Varun, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, T Natarajan and Sharun Kumar

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
