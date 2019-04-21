×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warner and Bairstow dominate again as Sunrisers thrash KKR

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    21 Apr 2019, 19:46 IST
WarnerBairstow - Cropped
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow combined for their fourth century stand of the 2019 IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets on Sunday.

The opening pair, set to be on opposite sides of the Ashes divide later this year, put on 131 as the hosts made light work of overhauling the Knight Riders' 159-8 with five overs remaining.

Warner, the competition's top run-scorer this season, made 67 from 38 balls to take his tally beyond 500 while Bairstow – badly dropped when on just one – is now second behind him on that list after his unbeaten 80 off 43.

The major noteworthy contribution of Kolkata's total was Chris Lynn's 51, although the regular loss of wickets at the other end meant the opener scored those from a comparatively laborious 47 deliveries.

 

SHORT AND SWEET FROM SUNIL

Lynn's partner Sunil Narine certainly packed plenty of entertainment into his eight balls at the crease, from which he plundered 25 runs.

The West Indian clubbed three fours and two sixes during that time – going six-four-four to start the third over – before he was deceived by Khaleel Ahmed's slower ball from the next delivery and lost his leg stump.

Advertisement

 

RUSSELL FIREWORKS FIZZLE OUT

The IPL's leading six-hitter Andre Russell looked as though he would provide more late excitement as he sent Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the ropes twice in the 19th over only to then pick out Rashid Khan on the deep-midwicket fence.

And Rashid had his say with the ball – returning a typically tidy 1-23 while his team-mates all conceded at least 30 runs.

 

BRUTAL BAIRSTOW AND WONDERFUL WARNER

Bairstow made the most of his second chance as KC Cariappa put down a simple catch at deep point to deny Prithvi Raj a maiden IPL wicket in his first over.

The England man blasted seven fours and four sixes, including one of each to start the ninth over – Cariappa the bowler this time as his luckless outing continued.

Warner bludgeoned three fours and five maximums en route to his seventh score in excess of fifty this season before he was eventually cleaned up Raj, who celebrated wildly despite his side's crushing loss.

The resounding nature of the defeat was encapsulated at the end of the 15th over as Bairstow crashed Piyush Chawla for a four and two sixes to seal victory in style.

Advertisement
Bairstow, Warner tons demolish RCB, Sunrisers post 231/2
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad mid-season analysis
RELATED STORY
Sunrisers ride to massive win on Bairstow, Warner tons (Lead)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
Bairstow inspires Sunrisers past out-of-sorts Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Warner and Bairstow show why the love for sports trumps rivalry
RELATED STORY
Warner scores fifty as Sunrisers labour to 150/4
RELATED STORY
Warner, Bairstow happy to start well for Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Centurions Bairstow and Warner demolish sorry RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 39
RCB 124/3 (15.3 ov)
CSK
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 38 | Today
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 40 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us