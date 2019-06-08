×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warner 'shaken up' after net bowler hospitalised

Omnisport
NEWS
News
223   //    08 Jun 2019, 19:26 IST
DavidWarnerCropped
Australia captain David Warner

David Warner was left "shaken up" after an incident during training in which a local net bowler was hospitalised after being struck on the head by a shot from the batsman.

The youngster was helping Australia in the build-up to their Cricket World Cup clash with India at The Oval when he was hit by a drive from Warner.

Saturday's training session was delayed for approximately 20 minutes as the bowler was attended to by Australia's medical staff and paramedics.

Captain Aaron Finch confirmed the man had been taken to hospital following the incident, which left Warner visibly distressed.

"Dave was obviously pretty shaken up," said Finch. 

"The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment. He's obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay.

"But, yes, Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head.

"Hopefully everything keeps going well for the youngster and he's back up and running shortly. Yes, it was tough to watch."

Cricket Australia later confirmed that the individual has not suffered any serious injury.

Advertisement

"While the bowler is being monitored for delayed signs of concussion, a CT scan cleared him of any major damage. The bowler was conscious when he left the ground," it said in a statement.

Warner, who returned to cricket in April following a ban for ball-tampering, was playing in the match in which compatriot Phillip Hughes suffered a fatal blow to the head while batting in 2014.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Net bowler of Indian origin hospitalized after getting hit on the head by David Warner
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia Vs West Indies: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
5 instances when bowlers picked up 7 wickets for 20 runs or less in ODIs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Warner and Bairstow show why the love for sports trumps rivalry
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 positive takeaways for Australia from their first warm-up game against England
RELATED STORY
Warner marks comeback in style as Australia ease past Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 Batsmen with highest strike rate
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after RR vs SRH match
RELATED STORY
Warner revels in 'great win' on Australia return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 12
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 50/1 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
Bangladesh need 337 runs to won from 39.4 overs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13
AFG 94/4 (21.4 ov)
NZ
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us