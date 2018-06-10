Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Warner to commentate on England v Australia ODI

David Warner will commentate on a team he is banned from when England host Australia in Cardiff.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 15:25 IST
89
DavidWarner-Cropped
Banned Australia batsman David Warner

Banned Australia batsman David Warner is to commentate on the second of their five one-day internationals against England this month.

Warner was suspended from international and grade cricket for a year and stood down from Australia team leadership for his part in the ball-tampering scandal that overshadowed their Test series in South Africa.

But he will join Channel Nine's commentary team for the second match under the stewardship of coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine, who replaced Steve Smith in the wake of the saga.

"Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he's perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series," Channel Nine's director of sport Tom Malone said.

"People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he's been hurting as much as the others.

"We've had a professional relationship with Dave for five years now. We've always found him to be a pretty normal and humble bloke. He just wants to atone for his mistakes and move on - I hope Australia gives all of them that chance."

Warner and Smith were selected in the Global T20 Canada draft ahead of their return to competitive action and will feature for the Winnipeg Hawks and Toronto Nationals respectively in the inaugural competition later this month.

Opener Warner will also play for Sydney grade side Randwick Petersham and in the NT Strike League in Darwin, in which Cameron Bancroft, banned for nine months, is available for every game.

Australia's ODI series in England starts on June 13 at The Oval, with the second clash taking place three days later at Sophia Gardens.

Contact Us Advertise with Us