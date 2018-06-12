We have all made mistakes - Sammy welcomes Smith return

Steve Smith will make his return in the Global T20 Canada competition later this month and team-mate Darren Sammy is glad to have him.

Australia batsman Steve Smith

Darren Sammy is looking forward to lining up alongside Steve Smith as the former Australia captain returns to cricket in the Global T20 Canada league.

Smith has been out of action since being handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year, but he is available to play in Canada's new Twenty20 competition.

And Sammy, Smith's skipper with Toronto Nationals, praised his team-mate for taking responsibility for the Newlands saga.

"We have all made our fair share of mistakes in life, not just in sports but in general," said Sammy. "Obviously Steve Smith is an amazing cricketer, someone who I would have on my team any day.

"As captain of a national team, you have certain responsibilities that you have to own up to for the team. I was commended by his efforts and he has taken responsibility for his actions on the field.

"I am just happy to have a player of such calibre on my team. He has dealt with his punishment for what happened in South Africa.

"All I want is his experience as a leader, his experience as a T20 player and his performances on the field that could help Toronto Nationals be a force to be reckoned with."

The new tournament begins on June 28, while David Warner - also banned by CA for his role in the ball tampering - will also be in action, having been picked by Winnipeg Hawks.