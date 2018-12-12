×
Working on weakness, will try to do better: Sushil Kumar

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:20 IST

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who made a shocking early exit from the Asian Games wrestling competition earlier this year, is keen to make amends and is working on his shortcomings.

"I won't tell you now (what I have learnt from the Asian Games). Our weaknesses were seen by our coaches and gurus. And the weakness which I have - how can I expose them in front of you, you won't understand. My Guru Satpalji has started working on it and I will try to do better (in the future)," said Sushil here on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old star grappler, winner of bronze and silver medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively, spoke to reporters after the launch of Tata Motors Elite Wrestlers Development Programme and was flanked by Sakshi Malik.

According to Sushil, if Indian wrestlers get more exposure, then they can perform better.

"Every wrestler has a different view. Some wrestlers want more international exposure. There are wrestlers who are strong at home, but can't perform outside. All of them have different views.

"For me, I feel the more I get outside exposures, I can do better. This has started and Tata Motors have joined us. They have committed to provide every facility (to the grapplers). I feel that with Tata Motors joining, our wrestling will grow," said Sushil.

He narrated an anecdote that happened at the 2012 London Olympics on how he trained hard and proved a journalist's observation wrong.

"Wrestlers don't take pressure. It's my view that if we stay under pressure, we won't be able to perform better. When I was the flag-bearer in 2012 (London Olympics), a journalist told me that the flag-bearer isn't able to repeat the medal. Mine was the last match, but I kept his words at bay, trained hard in the 15 odd days and I changed my bronze to a silver," recalled Sushil.

When Sakshi was reminded by a scribe that Japanese and Chinese women wrestlers were coming up, Sushil interrupted and quipped, "Even India is becoming better."

Asked what has changed, Sushil shot back saying, "Now medals are coming and that's a big deal."

Saying that winning and losing was a part of the game, he also said defeats awaken the players.

"Wins and losses are part of life and unless you lose you don't learn. According to me after winning, everyone enjoys. After a defeat, eyes get open, that mistakes have happened," he said.

Sushil also expressed happiness with the WFI's stated policy on selection trials.

"Yes (I am) happy. A house works on rules. Everyone will have to stay with the system and need to follow it," he summed up

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
