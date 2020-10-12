Minecraft: How to make an Anvil in the game

Minecraft is an extremely intuitive game that seamlessly blends different gameplay systems together to create an extremely deep and rewarding experience. Few games can ever match Minecraft when it comes to living up to its "sandbox" style exploration and gameplay.

Minecraft, instead of holding the player's hand through the game, encourages the player to experiment with the many systems and elements of the world. The crafting system allows the player to experiment with different items and figure out the uses for each one.

One such useful item that the player can craft for themselves is an Anvil. It can be used to repair, enchant or name items in Minecraft, making it an extremely useful decoration tool in the game.

To make an Anvil, the player only needs to use the Crafting Menu and scrounge for a few supplies in the game world that shouldn't be too hard to come by.

How to make an Anvil in Minecraft

In order to craft yourself an Anvil in Minecraft, one must have the following items beforehand:

4 Iron Ingots

3 Blocks of Iron

How to get Iron Ingots:

Gather Iron Ore. Open the Furnace Menu. Add Coal as Fuel. Add Iron Ore to create Iron Ingot.

Iron Ingots can also be found by killing an Iron Golemn, which is a little more challenging than simply crafting them yourself.

Once players have enough Iron Ingots (4), they can now proceed to craft an Anvil. In order to craft an Anvil, open the Crafting Menu and follow the steps below:

1) Arrange the Items in the following pattern:

(image credits: digminecraft)

2) The Anvil will then appear on the right-hand side box of the Crafting Menu.

3) Simply place the Anvil in your Inventory.

