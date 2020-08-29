Minecraft recipes: How to make TNT

Minecraft is one of the most liberating experiences in gaming, and has been so for a long time. A game that puts all the control in the hands of the player, it enables them to create anything they put their minds to.

However, as is true for all of gaming, it just feels that much better to blow things up every now and then. In Minecraft, players can also build explosives, even crafting a TNT capable of levelling everything in sight.

TNT is an explosive block that can be primed to generate an explosion. It can be broken with any tool when not primed, but becomes an entity when primed.

Minecraft: TNT recipe, usage, and spawn locations

TNT can be crafted using ingredients, and is available in Minecraft in specific spawn locations.

Nine TNT blocks occur naturally in each desert temple trap.

Two TNT blocks flank a trapped chest in one secret woodland mansion room.

Recipe for TNT in Minecraft

Ingredients required:

5 Gunpowder

4 Sand

Once players have the required materials, they need only use the Crafting table to make TNT by using the following recipe:

1) Open the Crafting menu

2) Arrange the items in this specific order

Image Credits: digminecraft.com

3) Once the items have been arranged in the correct order, a TNT box will appear on the right of the Crafting 3x3 grid.

Uses of TNT in Minecraft

As a landmine

TNT can be used in a variety of traps. The simplest of them — a land mine — is made of TNT connected to a pressure plate or tripwire with Redstone. One such trap generates naturally in desert temples (Source: Minecraft wiki).

Mob farms

Mobs killed by player-ignited TNT (via flint and steel, or by flaming arrows) drop experience orbs as though they were killed by the player in regular combat (Source: minecraftwiki).