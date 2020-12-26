"My mom is not happy": Belle Delphine laughs off her parents' reaction to her adult entertainment career

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, internet personality Mary-Belle Kirschner, popularly known as Belle Delphine, spoke about her parents' reaction to her OnlyFans career.

The 21-year old South-African born British YouTuber was recently trending on Twitter after dropping her first adult video on OnlyFans.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with several reactions, from being scandalized to expressing regret over clicking her trending icon.

Ever since Belle Delphine announced that she would be dropping a video on Christmas, the hype surrounding her has been immense, with fans eager to learn more about her lifestyle.

Recently, she appeared on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul. She discussed many topics, including the equation with her family members and their reaction to her upcoming career as a full-time OnlyFans creator.

Belle Delphine speaks about her family life.

In the clip above, Logan Paul's friend and co-host of the Impaulsive podcast Mike Majlak can be seen asking Belle Delphine about her parents' reaction to her recent spate of explicit videos.

She spoke about the strained relationship with her mom and also revealed that her dad hasn't really been around.

"It's all awkward to show to family, so f**k it. I've told my mom and she is not happy. My partner's side of his whole family, they all know and they're very like weirdly chill about it . But with my mum, we're not really on talking terms at the moment," she said.

Belle Delphine also spoke about her mom's conservative nature and alluded that her mom wouldn't be as opposed to her choices had she been a boy.

She also stated that she would be ashamed to have her future kids see the content she's currently creating.

Belle Delphine is infamously known for popularising the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

Since then, she has adopted a trademark persona that oscillates between "kawaii" and risque, due to which she has commanded an army of simp fans.

She surprised fans by trying her hand at a few video games like Overwatch and Minecraft in the past, but is now completely focused on pursuing a full-time career as an OnlyFans creator.