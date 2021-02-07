Malu Trevejo under fire after admitting to sexually assaulting her cousin in old video 

Malu Trevejo, a singer and internet personality, faces serious backlash after an old video of her resurfaced online recently. In it, Trevejo talks about sexually assaulting her cousin when she was younger.

Trevejo told fans a story about her cousin and when they were younger in what looks like an old Instagram live clip. Based on her account, it sounds like she forced a kiss from her cousin in the past, which she thought was a funny story.

"I grabbed him, right. He was scared. He was scared as f**k. I grabbed him. I took him to my closet. I locked the door of the closet, and I started giving him kisses."

After she narrated that portion of the quick, Trevejo added that she went outside and told her mom about the kiss. The clip ends with Trevejo saying,

"My primo (cousin) was crying. I raped him."

There is no context of this statement in the clip, and her following comment was cut off. The video ends abruptly on a rather ominous note of alleged sexual assault.

Malu Trevejo responded on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/yLkc9A2dVl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 6, 2021

Trevejo responded on Instagram when the clip was released. She responded with a post titled, "A video of me from a long time ago and they wanna post it now? When I've changed. People try to find anything to hate on."

Malu Trevejo responds to backlash further and reactions online.

we need to cancel malu trevejo. — becki🪐 (@beckiiixo) February 6, 2021

Imagine getting called out for raping your, as described, crying and scared cousin, and your response is to downplay it. Then to claim you changed. Bitch if you changed, your cousin and his welfare at this moment would be your concern. — Kristina (@KosmicKass) February 6, 2021

Trevejo has received plenty of backlash for the comments she made in her story, regardless of its context. Based on her own responses, it sounds like she is admitting to the assault. But she mentioned that "she has changed as a person." After posting an initial response, Trevejo posted another lengthy reason why she believes the hate is undeserved.

"I kissed my lil cousin when he was a baby and I was a baby too. I was probably 5 like? People so weird, I can't even tell stories without MFs trying to make such a big deal like? You've never made stupid things as a kid? That's what kids do when they kids. Stupid things."

Plenty of social media users have pointed out that the possible sexual assault scenario mandates more from the influencer than a change in character. Some even called for Trevejo to be cancelled on all platforms.

THIS IS WEIRD: Malu Trevejo addresses video that resurfaced where she talks about kissing her little cousin. Malu says “I kissed my lil cousin when he was a baby and I was a baby too I was probably 5 like?” Malu appears to be collabing with Bella Thorne today. pic.twitter.com/gkasPFZCV4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 7, 2021

Not a lot has been released about the actual story or the old video. The public is likely to find out more about this situation in the upcoming weeks.