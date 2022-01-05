The Valkyrae and Sonii break-up controversy takes a dreadful turn

Fans had suspected that Valkyrae and Sonii had broken up once again towards the end of 2021. However, their suspicions were confirmed when the latter recently posted Instagram stories claiming that it was very difficult to move on from a six-year long relationship.

It seems like Valkyrae's fans aren't taken by the anime streamer victimizing himself in this situation.

However, many people on the internet seem to blame her for their break up this time round, insinuating that the 100 Thieves co-owner was cheating on Sonii with multiple men, including her friend, Corpse Husband.

The Valkyrae-Sonii break-up is turning into an ugly mess

The public got a hint of Valkyrae and Sonii's break up when the latter announced that he would be shifting houses soon. Shortly after, Rae announced that Miyung "kkatamina" Kim and Sykkuno would be shifting over to her house for a while.

This sparked speculation about the duo's separation. However, these suspicions were only confirmed recently after Sonii posted several Instagram stories and tweets that made it very clear that the two were no longer together. Valkyrae also posted a tweet on her alternate account speaking about final goodbyes.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Final goodbyes freaking hurt..



I always try to mentally prepare myself for goodbyes since people coming and going is inevitable but i tend to fail controlling my emotions when it happens. It’s bittersweet missing people when the experience of having them around is invaluable.. Final goodbyes freaking hurt..I always try to mentally prepare myself for goodbyes since people coming and going is inevitable but i tend to fail controlling my emotions when it happens. It’s bittersweet missing people when the experience of having them around is invaluable..

However, most people on the internet seem to be blaming Valkyrae for this breakup, insinuating infidelity on her part.

Intel shrimp @Fffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae Its funny how rae said you shouldnt see anyone if youre not healed from your past relationship (6yrs btw). 2 weeks after her break up, she hooks up with someone at four season hotel in hollywood lol #raetwt @itsraechill sonii would never.. egirls will never change lol Its funny how rae said you shouldnt see anyone if youre not healed from your past relationship (6yrs btw). 2 weeks after her break up, she hooks up with someone at four season hotel in hollywood lol #raetwt @Valkyrae @itsraechill sonii would never.. egirls will never change lol

SernieBanders @SernieBanders54 @sonii do u feeling hurt knowing @Valkyrae met a new friend and she fell in love in him just days after break up with u or maybe even before,she probably hook up with him already.She's more sad about that he's leaving the country than break up with u after 6 years of relationship @sonii do u feeling hurt knowing @Valkyrae met a new friend and she fell in love in him just days after break up with u or maybe even before,she probably hook up with him already.She's more sad about that he's leaving the country than break up with u after 6 years of relationship

Intel shrimp @Fffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae Rae literally cheated on sonii emotionally. Its funny how you hungout with corpse in private multiple times during your time at otv and flirt via text and now youre back home and cry? Youre disgusting. Youre a narcissist, Thats why he left. Emo corpse simp. #raetwt @Valkyrae Rae literally cheated on sonii emotionally. Its funny how you hungout with corpse in private multiple times during your time at otv and flirt via text and now youre back home and cry? Youre disgusting. Youre a narcissist, Thats why he left. Emo corpse simp. #raetwt

Some even labeled Valkyrae a hypocrite after her recent tweet, suggesting she was scared when her Uber driver stated that he was an anti-vaxxer. Sonii has publicly revealed that he is an anti-vaxxer, but that didn't deter Rae from living with him.

Ewok @Ewok8118

that's why you broke up with her for 4th time because she's fuckin hypocrite... sonii @sonii rae @Valkyrae invate you to vegas trip and huge 100t part and you lived together in last 6 months knowing you are against taking vaccine. And now she posting thing like this...that's why you broke up with her for 4th time because she's fuckin hypocrite... sonii @sonii rae @Valkyrae invate you to vegas trip and huge 100t part and you lived together in last 6 months knowing you are against taking vaccine. And now she posting thing like this... that's why you broke up with her for 4th time because she's fuckin hypocrite... https://t.co/YOyvKhHHUX

What's even more bizarre is that Corpse Husband seems to have gotten entangled in this entire mess due to how close he is with his fellow Amigop.

The Twitterati believes that Corpse Husband may have played a part in the duo's break up, and even assumes that Valkyrae is currently seeing the streamer in secret.

Intel shrimp @Fffluffyshrimps @itsraechill #corpsetwt @Valkyrae Rae cheated on Sonii for Corpse, rae went to a hotel last night with Corpse, they are secretly dating :) they ve been hanging out often while she was at otv, thats why she stayed there :) #raetwt @itsraechill @Valkyrae Rae cheated on Sonii for Corpse, rae went to a hotel last night with Corpse, they are secretly dating :) they ve been hanging out often while she was at otv, thats why she stayed there :) #raetwt #corpsetwt

Intel shrimp @Fffluffyshrimps #corpsetwt @Valkyrae cheated on sonii emotionally and now is with Corpse not too long after her breakup.. Rae had been hanging out with corpse in private multiple time since shes at otv.. #raetwt @Valkyrae cheated on sonii emotionally and now is with Corpse not too long after her breakup.. Rae had been hanging out with corpse in private multiple time since shes at otv.. #raetwt #corpsetwt

Intel shrimp @Fffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae @LilyPichu Imagine cheating on sonii emotionally and then you hook up with corpse who is 24 y/o multiple times after your breakup LOL @Valkyrae @LilyPichu Imagine cheating on sonii emotionally and then you hook up with corpse who is 24 y/o multiple times after your breakup LOL

Although none of the streamers have spoken up about these allegations yet, fans can be sure that Valkyrae and Sonii have indeed broken up. In times like these, fans must respect the streamers' privacy and wish to keep their dating lives private.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul