The Valkyrae and Sonii break-up controversy takes a dreadful turn

Fans had suspected that Valkyrae and Sonii had broken up once again towards the end of 2021. However, their suspicions were confirmed when the latter recently posted Instagram stories claiming that it was very difficult to move on from a six-year long relationship.
It seems like Valkyrae's fans aren't taken by the anime streamer victimizing himself in this situation.
However, many people on the internet seem to blame her for their break up this time round, insinuating that the 100 Thieves co-owner was cheating on Sonii with multiple men, including her friend, Corpse Husband.
The Valkyrae-Sonii break-up is turning into an ugly mess
The public got a hint of Valkyrae and Sonii's break up when the latter announced that he would be shifting houses soon. Shortly after, Rae announced that Miyung "kkatamina" Kim and Sykkuno would be shifting over to her house for a while.
This sparked speculation about the duo's separation. However, these suspicions were only confirmed recently after Sonii posted several Instagram stories and tweets that made it very clear that the two were no longer together. Valkyrae also posted a tweet on her alternate account speaking about final goodbyes.
However, most people on the internet seem to be blaming Valkyrae for this breakup, insinuating infidelity on her part.
Some even labeled Valkyrae a hypocrite after her recent tweet, suggesting she was scared when her Uber driver stated that he was an anti-vaxxer. Sonii has publicly revealed that he is an anti-vaxxer, but that didn't deter Rae from living with him.
What's even more bizarre is that Corpse Husband seems to have gotten entangled in this entire mess due to how close he is with his fellow Amigop.
The Twitterati believes that Corpse Husband may have played a part in the duo's break up, and even assumes that Valkyrae is currently seeing the streamer in secret.
Although none of the streamers have spoken up about these allegations yet, fans can be sure that Valkyrae and Sonii have indeed broken up. In times like these, fans must respect the streamers' privacy and wish to keep their dating lives private.