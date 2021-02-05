Twitch streamer has a witty solution for viewers' feet fetish

In a humorous incident which took place on livestream recently, Twitch streamer AriaSaki came up with a rather innovative method to defy all the viewers who have a feet fetish.

During her recent Just Chatting livestream, the 26-year old streamer was sitting on her kitchen counter during a cooking stream, where she was preparing Vietnamese spring rolls.

However, when the time came to get down, she came up with a witty plan ,which effectively dashed the hopes of all those viewers in chat. Especially those who were hoping to receive footage of her feet to satisfy their increasingly bizarre feet fetish demands.

Twitch streamer AriaSaki successfully counters the foot fetish problem on Twitch

One of the most bizarre requests which popular female streamers on Twitch are often subjected to, revolves around the demand for "feet pics."

In the past, we've seen the likes of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who is one of the biggest streamers in the world, being incessantly plagued by a barrage of feet pic requests.

This is primarily due to the nature of her overbearing "simp" fanbase, who often fail to put a restrain their bizarre demands. Taking a cue from her fan book, seem to be the viewers of AriaSaki whose attempts at clipping a feet pic were recently thwarted by the streamer in witty fashion.

In a clip which has gone viral online, just before she gets down from the kitchen counter, she meticulously covers her feet with a large roll of tissue paper and exclaims:

Advertisement

"How do I exit without showing anything....A-ha! No feet for you chat, no feet for you, Ha-Ha!"

In an age of increasing simp culture, AriaSaki's humorous take on defying the online feet brigade is sure to leave viewers in splits.

Humour aside, the fact that female streamers have to be extra wary to circumvent the possibility of viewers clipping compromising pictures of them, constitutes a major concern in today's era of streaming.

Apart from AriaSaki, fans have seen the likes of Pokimane and Sweet Anita call out all those who clip inappropriate images of them from their stream in the past.