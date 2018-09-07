Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Diego Maradona hired as coach of 2nd-tier Mexican team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
116   //    07 Sep 2018, 04:03 IST
AP Image

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The president of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa says Argentine great Diego Maradona has been hired as the team's coach.

Club president Jose Antonio Nunez confirmed Maradona's hiring without providing details of his contract. The club's Twitter account also welcomed Maradona with a photo of a shouting Maradona and the team's logo.

The club planned a formal presentation of the new coach early next week in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

Maradona remains one of the most recognizable names in international soccer, having led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship in Mexico, helped by his infamous "Hand of God" goal.

As a coach, Maradona guided Argentina to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010. He has also coached clubs in Argentina and abroad.

Maradona, who has struggled publicly with substance abuse, now heads to Mexico's drug trafficking heartland.

Diego Maradona: The Legend
Maradona would coach Argentina for free
7 reasons why Diego Maradona is the most controversial...
Diego Maradona blasts Argentina, offers to coach them for...
Diego Maradona famous for hand, nose and fingers
7 reasons why Lionel Messi or anyone shouldn't take Diego...
Maradona takes over as Dynamo Brest chairman
Stewart hired as US GM, likely delaying coach search
Diego Maradona's top 3 goals in the World Cup
The Latest: FIFA "rebukes" Maradona criticism of referee
