Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Gudjohnsen fears Hazard departure

Chelsea are at risk of losing Eden Hazard following their poor performance in 2017-18, Eidur Gudjohnsen has said.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 22:16 IST
1.09K
Eden Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard of Chelsea

Eidur Gudjohnsen is worried Chelsea could lose Eden Hazard after failing to qualify for the Champions League. 

The Blues won the Premier League title in 2016-17 but could only finish fifth last term, amid regular speculation regarding the future of head coach Antonio Conte.

The prospect of playing in the Europa League is unlikely to entice Belgium international Hazard, who has previously been touted as a potential target for Real Madrid.

Speaking to Omnisport courtesy of Nissan, official UEFA Champions League sponsor, Gudjohnsen was asked if he expects Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"I hope so," he said.

"I'm afraid, I'm afraid maybe not, but from what I understand he seems very happy. 

"He wants to know where Chelsea are going, what direction, which coach is coming, whether Conte is staying or someone else. 

"A lot will depend on how Chelsea present the future to him to convince him that he should be there for a long time.

"It's [been] a disappointing season. 

"Even winning the FA Cup, which is a wonderful day for the fans, a trophy with a lot of history, but for Chelsea not to qualify for the Champions League or not be in the top four is always a disappointment. No matter how you look at it."

Should Conte, as expected, walk away from the club, Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the post, having departed Napoli at the end of a campaign spent challenging Juventus for the Scudetto, albeit unsuccessfully. 

And Gudjohnsen knows his appointment would extend a tradition of productive working relationships between the west London club and exports from Serie A. 

"Chelsea have always had a connection with Italian coaches," he said.

"You had Gianluca Vialli back in the day, [Claudio] Ranieri, [Carlo] Ancelotti, Conte now, another Italian in Sarri. 

"The connection is there, so there is a possibility.

"Sarri has made amazing things [happen] at Napoli, I think he's taken them to a level that they haven't been for many years. But who knows?"

Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea
Chelsea Sold XI
RELATED STORY
If it isn't Madrid, it's Paris - Hazard tires of speculation
RELATED STORY
Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind Chelsea's poor display this season
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Napoli appoint Ancelotti after Sarri...
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard must leave Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
It's 'impossible' to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018