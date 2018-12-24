×
Hodgson: Liverpool will slip-up in title race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
271   //    24 Dec 2018, 06:55 IST
HodgsonKlopp-cropped
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool slipping up in the race for the Premier League title is inevitable, according to Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

Manchester City's shock 3-2 defeat at home to Palace on Saturday saw Liverpool – who accounted for Wolves 2-0 on Friday – move four points clear atop the table.

Liverpool are the only undefeated team remaining as Jurgen Klopp's men seek their first league title since 1990, however, former Reds boss Hodgson insisted there are still plenty of surprises to come.

"I don't think Pep Guardiola will be too concerned about a four-point gap with 20 games left to play," said Hodgson, who was Liverpool manager in 2010-11.

"One of those is going to be against Liverpool, but even without that game the chances are that Liverpool will go somewhere and something like this will happen. Someone will beat them against the odds, there is a long way to go yet and there will be an upset somewhere along the line.

"I am sure the only disappointment for Pep will be having so much of the ball and being able to buzz around our final third as much as they were able to do without creating as many chances as they would have liked.

"But I would like to think he will give Crystal Palace a bit of credit for that. His side were able to ask a lot of questions but we managed to come up with the answers."

 

