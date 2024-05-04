“Ruined it for me” - Real Madrid fans unhappy with 27-year-old starting alongside Arda Guler in line-up to face Cadiz

Real Madrid fans are not happy that midfielder Dani Ceballos will be starting alongside Arda Guler in the lineup to face Cadiz in their La Liga outing on Saturday (May 4).

Ceballos has rarely found playing time this season, playing just 15 La Liga games this season, in which he has only started twice. In his last 10 games in all competitions, the midfielder has started one game, and it was notably against Real Sociedad. In that game, Arda Guler scored the winning goal, handing Real Madrid all three points, which was certainly pleasurable for fans.

However, he played alongside Dani Ceballos in that particular game, and the fans are not pleased that the young wonderkid has to play alongside the 27-year-old once again.

They took to social media to make their feelings clear:

"Ceballos ruined it for me ngl" one fan complained.

"Guler deserves to play with players like Vini and Rodrygo up front…" another fan said.

"But starting Joselu and Ceballos is criminal" a fan added.

"Why is arda playing everytime with that ceballos" a fourth fan complained.

"Great lineup besides cebalos" a fifth noted.

"it's always dani ceballos w arda it's kinda like we can't fully enjoy something" another fan said.

"why does carlo terrorise arda with ceballos? he starts and subs them together😭😭😭😭" a fan cried.

"Why is it that everytime Arda gets minutes, Carlo ruins it with Ceballos" another Real Madrid fan said.

Other fans added:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discusses Arda Guler future

After Real Madrid signed 19-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahce last season, he looked set to be the brightest young talent in the squad. However, injuries came abruptly, and even though he has since gotten fit, his minutes have been few and far between.

Although the teen came in the summer, his recent goal against Real Sociedad notably came on his first full debut for the Madridistas. This will, in fact, be his second game starting for the club when he faces Cadiz on Saturday.

His struggle to find playing time has been noted by other clubs, who are keeping an eye on his talent. There have been rumors linking Guler to other clubs, as they look to provide playing time for him on loan.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has now openly made it clear that Arda Guler is not leaving Real Madrid. The manager said to the press (via GOAL):

"There's no doubt he'll [Guler] stay here next year. I think they did very well. They've performed well on the pitch. He's battled, he's fought. He's staying next year, there's no doubt about it. He is very young. Little by little he will have his role. It's quite clear that he has scored more goals than minutes played. That's the gift he has."

Real Madrid will be hoping that Arda Guler continues to improve and become a world class player at their club.