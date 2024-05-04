Chelsea readying massive offer to sign Brazilian star compared to Lionel Messi - Reports

Chelsea FC are reported to be readying a €47 million offer to sign Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, also known as 'Messinho'.

The teenage prodigy has been turning heads with his impressive performances for Palmeiras and Brazil's youth teams and has been given the nickname 'Messinho' after Argentinian icon Lionel Messi.

Europe's elite clubs have taken notice, with Chelsea emerging as the frontrunners in the race for his signature. According to reports from UOL, the London club is preparing to table a staggering £47 million bid for the winger after reportedly facing setbacks with their initial offers.

Willian, who currently plies his trade alongside Real Madrid-bound Endrick at Palmeiras, has already amassed 12 senior appearances for the Brazilian club across various competitions. However, he cannot move to England until 2025 due to employment laws.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay £25.5 million for the winger, with potential add-ons that could take this sum to £47 million. This would be another addition to the Blues' current talent pool of young Brazilian wonderkids, which includes the likes of midfielder Andrey Santos and forwards Angelo and Deivid Washington.

Estevao Willian has been linked to Spanish giants FC Barcelona on multiple occasions. The youngster had publically expressed his desire to play for the Blaugrana. A previous report from Mundo Deportivo even suggested that 'Messinho' would be willing to fend off offers from other clubs and wait for Barcelona.

However, with the La Liga giants' financial problems, Todd Boehly's Chelsea might very well swoop Willian away from the hands of Barça.

Chelsea's defensive target slipping away to Premier League rivals: Reports

Reports suggest that Chelsea's top defensive target Tosin Adarabioyo is leaning towards a potential move to Premier League rivals Newcastle United instead of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea's defensive woes have been on full display this season. Numerous injuries to the likes of Wesley Fofana have already marred their campaign. Moreover, the Blues will be losing their experienced center-back Thiago Silva, who is slated to leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

This leaves the club with a lack of ideal defensive cover for the upcoming campaign. Hence, the Blues have been weighing their options to strengthen the defense, with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo emerging as a top candidate.

Adarabioyo has been a key figure for Fulham this season, helping them secure six clean sheets in 20 Premier League appearances. His contract with the London outfit expires in the summer and he is set to leave as a free agent.

However, despite Chelsea's interest, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that the Englishman is edging towards a move to Newcastle, leaving Chelsea to reassess their defensive options for the upcoming campaign.