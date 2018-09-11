Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bawne cameo helps India A level series against Australia A

PTI
NEWS
News
3.95K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:44 IST

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Ankit Bawne's 18-ball-28 ensured a thrilling six-wicket victory for India A against Australia A in the second 'Test' after Krishnappa Gowtham and Kuldeep Yadav set-up with fine bowling performance.

The two-Test series ended 1-1 with Australia winning the first game.

The match went down to the wire as India A dismissed the visitors for 213 in their second innings with off-spinner Gowtham getting 3/39 and chinaman Kuldeep ending with 3/46.

Needing 55 to win eight overs, India A sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to open the innings but both were dismissed cheaply.

Bawne guided the team to victory after Kona Bharat hit a six and four but India A were reduced to 25 for 4.

With Australia A spreading the fielders to the deep, Bawne changed the course of the match with 16 runs off Chris Tremain's fifth over.

Earlier, starting the day at 38 for 2, Australia A were comfortably placed at 116 for two with Travis Head (47) and Peter Handscomb (56) adding 79 for the third wicket.

However once Head was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem (2/67 in 41 overs), the last six wickets fell for 73 runs.

However Mitchell Marsh (36, 79 balls) and Michael Neser (17, 112 balls) but consumed nearly 16 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia A 346 and 213. India A 505 and (target 55) 55/4

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
