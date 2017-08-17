Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp

Barcelona's general manager said a deal for Philippe Coutinho is close but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted nothing has changed.

by Omnisport News 17 Aug 2017, 18:48 IST

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists nothing has changed over Philippe Coutinho's position at the club, despite Barcelona's general manager saying they are close to signing the forward.

Barca have identified Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele as targets following Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Their general manager Pep Segura claimed following Wednesday's Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid that deals for the duo were close.

However, Dortmund have already rejected the suggestions surrounding their player, and Klopp is adamant there has been no update over Coutinho's situation.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have previously said they will not consider any offers for the Brazilian, who is reported to have handed in a transfer request and missed their Premier League opener with Watford and the Champions League tie with Hoffenheim because of a back injury.

And Klopp, who confirmed Coutinho will remain on the sidelines for Saturday's home game with Crystal Palace, told a media conference: "I don't know why other people are saying what they're saying.

"We have already said what we have to say. No news from me. Nobody told me anything different since we spoke last time.

"Since he had a back problem he is not in training. I have nothing bad to say about this.

"We are not silly, we know it is a very difficult situation - but there's nothing new to say. It's not always easy for me to say the 100 per cent truth, even if I don't like to lie. But this time this is the situation."